Age 86 of Cottage Grove, Minnesota Passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his home. Bill was an Army Veteran, serving his country proudly. He was a family man, preferring to spend time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grand children. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marlene, his three children, Bill (Pat), Denise Dewing and Laurie Scheffknecht (Mike), 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and sisters, Lydie and Susie. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Stella, infant son, Mark, and siblings. A church service will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Saint Rita's Church in Cottage Grove, MN. Celebration of Life Ceremony at Moose Lodge 2-5 PM, 5929 Concord Blvd E., IGH, MN. Donations preferred in lieu of flowers.









