William Nickolas JANSSEN
1925 - 2020
Age 94 of West St. Paul Born November 6, 1925 in Stuart, Iowa; Passed away October 22, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Catherine, brother Don, and his wife Barbara. Survived by his sons, Mike (Jean), Dave (Denise), Steve (Cindy); daughters Deb Swenson (Randy), Julie Jorgenson (Shawn); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He entered into the Air Force at age 17 where he attained the rank of 2nd Lieutenant as a navigator. After that he went to work for Northwestern Bell, where he traveled throughout Iowa, Illinois, and finally Minnesota. Met his wife in Illinois and they were married for 47 years until her death in 1995. He had a commanding voice that guaranteed your attention, and was always there to help whenever needed. He was a man of many skills. He thoroughly enjoyed living on Lake Byllesby for 59 years and spending winters in Texas. He was a wonderful father and we'll miss him dearly. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials to the Spinal Cord Society Twin Cities Chapter and the Alzheimer's Association.




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
