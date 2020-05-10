William O. NELSON
1956 - 2020
1956 - 2020 William Nelson died on April 30 after a long illness. He was a lifelong Twin Citian who was known for his gentle sense of humor and warmth. Bill loved the canoe country of northern Minnesota and Canada, particularly in trips to the BWCA and Quetico. He treasured cabin visits on Lake Superior. He pursued his love of cooking as a professional chef, and was never more content than when grilling steaks in Little Marais on the North Shore on a summer day. A lifelong motorhead, he rode a motorcycle in his younger days, cruised the back roads of Cook and Lake counties in Minnesota, and drove his beloved Silverado out to Navajo country, with country music playing. He was preceded in death by his sister Susan Nelson, who died earlier this year, and by his brother Robert Nelson, and parents Thomas and Helen Nelson. He is survived by his sister Corinna, and by many friends made along the way from Bryn Mawr in Minneapolis, to Cerenity in St. Paul. He was a committed friend of Bill W. A memorial will be held at a future date when all can gather.




Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
