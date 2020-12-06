Major USMC (Ret) Age 87 - Died Nov. 28, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Lucile; wife, Shirley; daughter, Patrice Nimchuk; brother, John; and an infant sister. Survived by son, Art; son-in-law, Jim Nimchuk; grandchildren, Austin (Katie), Jordan (Chantaal), Nicole Dailey, Alexandra Nimchuk and Samantha (Cody) Schmoyer; great-granddaughter, Charlie; and brother, Bruce (Mary). Life member of VFW Post #1782 and MN #2 DAV
. Also a member of MNMOA, SPSPS(SN). Memorials preferred to Alzheimer's Association
or Navy-Marine Relief Society. Private family interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550