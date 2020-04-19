William PADDOCK
With sorrow we announce that our father William Paddock, age 84, of Maplewood, passed away on Saturday, April 11th, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Helen; wife of 50 years, Margaret; and brother, Skip. William is survived by his children, Linda (Jim) Dufort, James (Kelly) Paddock, David Paddock, and Thomas Paddock; grandchildren, David Dufort, Abby Dufort, Austin Dufort, Mitchell Paddock, Maddie Paddock, Taylor Paddock, Emily Paddock, Frank O'Neil, Izzy O'Neil, and Seth (Cacie) Paddock; great-grandchildren, Sam and Zoey; cousins, Dick Paddock and Janice Benson; sisters-in-law, June Simon and May Paddock; longtime friend and companion, Evelyne Heselton; longtime friend, Roy Erickson; and nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. Many of our friends knew Bill or had him as a teacher at Highland Park Senior High School. Dad was a lifelong educator, storyteller, and mentor to many. He was a loving, caring man always thinking of others. Many years ago he handed the family these words and he insisted they were to be in his obituary at the time of his death: Bill's final gift to you is the gift of time. In honor of Bill's wishes there will be no funeral service. Instead please take time this week to help an elderly neighbor, serve a meal to a family in need or help a child along their way. Private interment at Acacia Cemetery, Mendota Heights. Please give to the charity of your choice. Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555 www.wulfffuneralhome.com

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.
