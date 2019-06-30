|
|
Age 77. Passed away surrounded by loving family and friends June 20, 2019. Preceded in death by parents William and Gladys, wife Betsy and brother Robert. Survived by sons Christopher (Tanya) and Jeffrey, daughter Heather (Jeffrey) White, 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, brothers Bruce and Thomas, sister Beverly Stokes and many loyal friends. First of 5 children born March 1942. St. Paul Central HS '60 graduate and studied English at Minnesota State University Moorhead. Army Reserves before following father's footsteps in sales at InterCity Paper/Unisource. Married Betsy Sneed '65 and together raised three children. Enjoyed coaching Stillwater youth hockey, association president for several years. He was an avid golfer, member at Dellwood Hills and traveled annually for many years with loyal friends. Known for his meticulous appearance and tailored flare for fashion. Celebration of Life Memorial will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 2-5pm at JX Event Venue, 2nd Street N., Stillwater.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019