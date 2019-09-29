|
1928-2019 Bill Wondra was born October 24, 1928, in St. Paul, MN, and died September 13, 2019 in Stillwater, MN. Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Donna Buran Wondra, grandsons Luke Andrew Wondra and Ryan Polivka, and by his brother John (Jack) Wondra. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Marie Lee Peters Wondra, his devoted brother James (Jim) Charles Wondra, his children Janice Polivka (Mark), Richard Wondra (Suzann), Douglas Wondra (Olga), Andrew Wondra (Debbie) and Joseph Wondra (Diana), and by Marie's children Lynn Beer, Cindy Jehle (Al ), Michelle Zarmbinski (Rick) and Harry Peters. Many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grand children are blessed by having childhood memories that include Bill Wondra's example and humor. As the middle child, Bill remained in close relationship with his brothers during his whole lifetime. Bill graduated in 1946 from Monroe High School, was in the 551st Engineering Base Survey Company of the US Army, stationed in Alaska during the Korean War. He and his Army buddies remained close friends. It seems that Bill changed professions every decade, working as a grocer, butcher, milkman, and store manager. He and his brothers stayed busy at Wondra's Piano and Organ Store at Larpenteur and Snelling during the 1970s. Bill enjoyed boating on the St. Croix River with family and friends, and cooked an annual Booya on the beach at the High Line. He and Donna visited Port Aransas, Texas, every winter after retirement, and Bill and Marie spent their winters there, too, meeting with friends and family. Having a deep reverence for God, Bill attended Mass and several Bible Study groups regularly. His children hosted Bill's 90th Birthday party at the St. Criox Yacht Club last year, where we had a glorious time celebrating and reminiscing. Alert and witty even in his later years, Bill found his health declining more rapidly since the 4th of July, but was telling stories up until a week before he died peacefully in hospice care at the nursing home. The Wondra family would like to thank Harry Peters for his day-to-day care over the past few years, allowing Bill to stay comfortably at home with his dear wife Marie as long as possible. Family friend Father Peter Hughes will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11:00 am in the chapel at the Church of St. Paul. Lunch will be served after Mass, and visitation will be from 10-11am. The Church of St. Paul is located at 1740 Bunker Lake Blvd. NE, Ham Lake, MN 55304.
