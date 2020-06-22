William "Bill" PETTIT
Age 95, of Cottage Grove Passed away on June 19, 2020 Preceded in death by his brother, Walter David Jr; sister, Mary Jane; nephew, Robert Allen; and cousin, Alison Lucy. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Shirley; children, David Allen (Nancy) Pettit and Leanne Obernolte; grandchildren, Joylyn, Benjamin, Allyson, Hunter, and Carter; 4 special nieces, Susan, Debra, Julia and Lori. and many great nieces and nephews. Funeral Service 11 AM, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN 55016 with visitation beginning at 9 AM. Burial will be at Union Cemetery.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Kok Funeral Home
JUN
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kok Funeral Home
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
