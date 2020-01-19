|
|
Age 83, of New Brighton, was surrounded by his family as he joined the Lord on January 13, 2020. Bill was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 60 years, Marilyn. Survived by his loving children Sandra Anderson (Chris), Joe Platzer (Nancee), Susan Johnson, Tony Platzer, Andrea Buckley (Brian), 13 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitaion will be at 5pm, Mass at 6pm and dinner in the social hall to follow on Monday, January 27, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 835 2nd Ave. NW, New Brighton, MN. Memorials preferred in honor of Bill Platzer to: Northeast Youth Services at nyts.org www.Washburn-McReavy.com New Brighton Chapel 651-636-9821
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020