Home

POWERED BY

Services
Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapels
706 4th Avenue NW
New Brighton, MN 55112
(651) 636-9821
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
5:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
835 2nd Ave
, New Brighton, MN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
6:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for William PLATZER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" PLATZER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" PLATZER Obituary
Age 83, of New Brighton, was surrounded by his family as he joined the Lord on January 13, 2020. Bill was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 60 years, Marilyn. Survived by his loving children Sandra Anderson (Chris), Joe Platzer (Nancee), Susan Johnson, Tony Platzer, Andrea Buckley (Brian), 13 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitaion will be at 5pm, Mass at 6pm and dinner in the social hall to follow on Monday, January 27, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 835 2nd Ave. NW, New Brighton, MN. Memorials preferred in honor of Bill Platzer to: Northeast Youth Services at nyts.org www.Washburn-McReavy.com New Brighton Chapel 651-636-9821
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -