William R. ANDERSON
July 10, 1922 - September 2, 2020 Born in Stillwater, MN to Raymond and Dorothy (Love) Anderson; oldest of four children. As one of our Greatest Generation, Bill served in the U.S Navy during WWII between 8/42-1/46. Bill married his love, Carol Mae (Evert) on June 1, 1946, celebrating 70 years of marriage in 2016, prior to her passing. Survived by a loving family of six children (one deceased), fifteen grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren. An avid golfer, Bill was blessed with an extended "golf family" spanning generations. Bill will rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Donations to: Wounded Warrior Project www.woundedwarriorproject .org. His love for and devotion to his country was unwavering throughout his life!




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
