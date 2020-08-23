1/1
William R. KLEIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 72 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Robert & Evelyn; brother, Thomas. Survived by loving wife, Rhonda; sons, Joseph (Staci) & Robert (Lisa); daughter, Kathryn (Alex) Guenther; grandchildren, Evelyn, Cody, Brianna, Carissa & Annalise Guenther; sister, Peggy (Donald) Pauley; brother, Steve (Gretchen). Bill was never happier than when he could be "on the road" driving east, south or west, especially to the Rocky Mountains. He thrived on Drum Corps and playing his baritone horn. Bill loved all aspects of politics-conservatively- enjoyed playing 500 and being with people. His Catholic faith was expressed in his teaching at parochial schools and his Faith Formation work. Most of all, he loved his three children, their spouses and especially his five dear grandchildren whom he held close to his heart. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Saturday, August 29th, at the Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd St., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 4-8 PM Friday, August 28th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Also 10-11 AM prior to Mass. Interment St. Patrick's Church Cemetery. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved