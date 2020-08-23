Age 72 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Robert & Evelyn; brother, Thomas. Survived by loving wife, Rhonda; sons, Joseph (Staci) & Robert (Lisa); daughter, Kathryn (Alex) Guenther; grandchildren, Evelyn, Cody, Brianna, Carissa & Annalise Guenther; sister, Peggy (Donald) Pauley; brother, Steve (Gretchen). Bill was never happier than when he could be "on the road" driving east, south or west, especially to the Rocky Mountains. He thrived on Drum Corps and playing his baritone horn. Bill loved all aspects of politics-conservatively- enjoyed playing 500 and being with people. His Catholic faith was expressed in his teaching at parochial schools and his Faith Formation work. Most of all, he loved his three children, their spouses and especially his five dear grandchildren whom he held close to his heart. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Saturday, August 29th, at the Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd St., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 4-8 PM Friday, August 28th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Also 10-11 AM prior to Mass. Interment St. Patrick's Church Cemetery. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com