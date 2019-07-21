|
Age 86, on July 15, 2019 in St. Paul, MN Born in St. Paul to William R. II and Alpha R. (Eggum) Zuber, he attended Wilson High School and the University of Minnesota. He was a retired Adult Services Manager in Ramsey County, and spent the last two decades of his career working on behalf of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to move thousands of people from large, state institutions to community-based homes. His work and advocacy paved the way for future generations to lead lives of true belonging. After his retirement, he was very active volunteering his time facilitating support groups at the Twin Cities Men's Center. He is survived by daughter Andrea Zuber and son Phillip Zuber, grandsons Jacob Zuber and William Davies, sisters Cynthia Z. Smith (Clinton) and Mary Z. Mackey (Edward), and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Called Ranny by his friends and family, he was a devoted father and grandfather, a true artist, and spent countless hours in his gardens and biking on the Gateway Trail. The family would like to thank the staff at New Harmony Care Center. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Evangelical Free Church of Maplewood, 2696 Hazelwood St. Dessert will be provided following the service. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to The Arc Minnesota or the Parkinson's Foundation Minnesota Chapter.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019