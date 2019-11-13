|
|
Age 88 Of White Bear Lake Passed away on November 10th. Preceded in death by his first wife, Joan and brother, Bruce. Bill is survived by wife, Sylvia; daughters, Liz (Steve) Foss, Amy (Tim) Walstrom; son, Randy (Anissa) Miller; grandchildren, Megan (Mike) James, Andrea (Andy) Manos, KC Miller, Ellie and Will Walstrom; great-grandsons, Charlie and Wesley James and Landon Manos; brother, David (Elaine) Rahm. Bill was a teacher in St. Paul Schools for 35 years. He impacted the lives of hundreds of students. He was very loved and will be missed greatly by all who knew him. Join us in memory of a life so beautifully lived and a heart so deeply loved for a celebration of life from 4-8PM on Friday, November 15 at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Burial on a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 13, 2019