|
|
Age 82 of St Paul, MN Preceded in death by his loving wife Luella (Babykins). Survived by his step-children Mary Jane (Jim) Johnson, Donna Kinney, Donald II (Rachelle) Kinney, Susan Nowak, Mark (Michelle) Kinney and Cheryl (Rick) Kaderlik; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bill was a veteran of the US Army and a US Postal worker. He loved listening to music, dancing, playing bingo and taking casino trips with the girls. He had a great sense of humor, was a constant jokester and always had a pocketful of candy. Gathering of family and friends on Tuesday, Oct. 22nd from 6-9pm at Cerenity, 514 Humboldt Avenue in St Paul. Special thanks to the Cerenity staff for the care given to Bill. Private family burial will be held on a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019