William "Bill" REIDELL
Age 63, of Saint Paul, MN Passed away unexpectedly sur-rounded by love on November 24, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Bob & Marjorie Reidell, brother Scott, and in-laws Dick & Mavis Hoaglund. Survived by loving wife Nancy, daughters Joan (Erin) and Abby, grandchildren Darcy, Angel, Jackson and Grace, brothers Bob (Jane), Jeff and Tim (Leslie), sisters Barbara and Carolyn (Don), sisters-in-law Susan (Gary), Jane (Ric) and Patty (Bob), as well as many nieces, nephews, loving relatives and friends he considered family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life is planned for when conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
