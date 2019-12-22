|
|
Died November 7th, 2019 at the age of 91. Bill was born on May 14th 1928 in Vienna Austria, but fled with his mother after the Nazi occupation, to escape the Holocaust. Bill most loved being with his family, and was a kind, involved and wise father/grandfather. He was humble, generous, witty and devoted to those he loved. "We miss you poppa." He is survived by his children, Deborah, James, and Geoffrey, his grandchildren Andrea, Aaron, Alana, Nastassja, Zachary, Ezra and Matilda. He is preceded in death by his parents, Regina Eisner and Wolf Hirschberg, brother Benno Eisner, his former wife Mary, son Paul and great grandson Dominic. Services will be held on Saturday, January 4th, 4 pm, at: Michael Servetus Unitarian Society; 6565 Oakley Dr. Fridley, MN, 55432.
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 22, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020