Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William RIEMERMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" RIEMERMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" RIEMERMAN Obituary
Died November 7th, 2019 at the age of 91. Bill was born on May 14th 1928 in Vienna Austria, but fled with his mother after the Nazi occupation, to escape the Holocaust. Bill most loved being with his family, and was a kind, involved and wise father/grandfather. He was humble, generous, witty and devoted to those he loved. "We miss you poppa." He is survived by his children, Deborah, James, and Geoffrey, his grandchildren Andrea, Aaron, Alana, Nastassja, Zachary, Ezra and Matilda. He is preceded in death by his parents, Regina Eisner and Wolf Hirschberg, brother Benno Eisner, his former wife Mary, son Paul and great grandson Dominic. Services will be held on Saturday, January 4th, 4 pm, at: Michael Servetus Unitarian Society; 6565 Oakley Dr. Fridley, MN, 55432.
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 22, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -