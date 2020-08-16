Age 66 Passed away at home in Henderson NV on July 29 from prostate cancer. He is a graduate of Forest Lake High school and retired as electrician /maintenance. Survivors include his wife, Mary Lou; children Shari, Nicole, Scott (Beth), Chad. Grandchildren include Justin, Madison, Lilly and Lucy; siblings Jerry, Donald (Denise), and Denise; step-mother, Barbara; mother-in-law, Genevieve; sister-in-law Bonnie; best dog Sadie Mae; many relatives and friends. Preceded in death by father Gerald and mother Irene. Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 20, 2-5 PM at Vannelli's, 55 Lake St., Forest Lake, Minnesota. Masks will be provided.









