Age 90, of Mendota Heights, formerly Edina, died January 16, 2020. Survived by wife, Kathy Kueppers Perkins; children David (Sue), Doug (Sherry), Lisa Davis (Brad), Scott, Brian (Shelley), and Todd (Aimee) Kueppers; grandchildren Molly Morgan (Jake), Charlie, Samantha, Chrissy and Tanner Perkins, Maggie, Emily, Will, and Michael Davis, Kaylie Connelly (Patrick), Rachel, Max and Zack Kueppers. Bill was proud of his 30-year career at 3M. Enjoyed retirement belonging to Kiwanis, Ham'n'Eggs, and the Suburban Men's Club. At the age of 87 due to health concerns he was forced to give up playing tennis – his greatest love exceeded only by the love of his family. He was a generous, loving, compassionate man who touched all who knew him. He will be greatly missed. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Saturday, January 25 at the Church of the Assumption, 51 W. 7th Street, Downtown St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour before the Mass. Luncheon at Pool & Yacht Club, 1600 Lilydale Rd., Lilydale. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Sloan Kettering Breast Cancer Research.
Published in Pioneer Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020