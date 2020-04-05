Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
William "Bill" SCHULZE

William "Bill" SCHULZE Obituary
Age 89, of Stillwater Passed away March 28, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Katherine; daughter, Carol Ann; parents, William & Anna; sister, Betty; and daughter-in-law, Diane. Survived by children, David, Linda, Rick (Paula); grandchildren, Dawn, Brian (Nicole), Kevin (Karen); great-granddaughters, Audrey & Katherine; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Bill was a Korean War Army veteran. He loved his family and was kind to everyone he met. Despite all he had endured he remained positive. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held at a later date. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020
