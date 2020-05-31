William (Wasyl) SITKA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 97, of West St. Paul On 5/24/20, four days after his 70th Wedding Anniversary. He had a fantastic life! He is survived by loving wife of 70 years, Darlene. Caring father to Gregory (Lili). Doting grandfather to Alexandra. Also survived by many relatives in Ukraine. He was born and raised in Ukraine under foreign occupation and longed for democracy and freedom from oppression. He fled Soviet Communism and was taken in by the US Army. He later joined the US Army, was naturalized as a US citizen, and became a tank commander. He married in 1950, left the US Army, worked first at Swift and Company and later at Sewall Gear as a machinist until he retired in 1988. He lived for his family, loved the USA and was active in the Ukrainian community and church. We wish to thank Southview Acres Health Care Center for their compassionate care. In light of current Covid-19 circumstances, a private service and interment will be held. Memorials may be directed to St. Michael's and St. George's Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Vichnaya Pamyat! Memory Eternal! www.kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 612-789-8869




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel
1918 University Avenue NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 789-8869
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved