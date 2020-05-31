Age 97, of West St. Paul On 5/24/20, four days after his 70th Wedding Anniversary. He had a fantastic life! He is survived by loving wife of 70 years, Darlene. Caring father to Gregory (Lili). Doting grandfather to Alexandra. Also survived by many relatives in Ukraine. He was born and raised in Ukraine under foreign occupation and longed for democracy and freedom from oppression. He fled Soviet Communism and was taken in by the US Army. He later joined the US Army, was naturalized as a US citizen, and became a tank commander. He married in 1950, left the US Army, worked first at Swift and Company and later at Sewall Gear as a machinist until he retired in 1988. He lived for his family, loved the USA and was active in the Ukrainian community and church. We wish to thank Southview Acres Health Care Center for their compassionate care. In light of current Covid-19 circumstances, a private service and interment will be held. Memorials may be directed to St. Michael's and St. George's Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Vichnaya Pamyat! Memory Eternal! www.kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 612-789-8869
Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.