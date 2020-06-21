William (Wasyl) SITKA
February 12, 1923 to May 24, 2020 (See Obituary from May 31, 2020) SITKA Darlene (nee Savchuk) Age 92, of West St. Paul On 6/16/2020, 27 days after her 70th Wedding Anniversary and 23 days after the death of her husband. Both died from Covid-19. Eternally Together! She had a great life! They had a special life together! Survived by loving son Gregory (Lili) and adoring granddaughter Alexandra. Also survived by several cousins. She was born to Ukrainian parents and raised in St. Paul. She graduated from Wilson High School in 1945, went to business college and worked as a secretary. She met her husband at a church dinner and they were married in 1950. She embraced her role as a homemaker and she sure knew how to set a table! She lived for her family and was a member of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. We wish to thank Southview Acres Health Care Center for their compassionate care. As they loved being together, a double funeral will be held. In light of the current Covid-19 circumstances, a graveside service will be held at Hillside Cemetery on June 23, 2020 at 11 AM. Memorials may be directed to St. Michael's and St. George's Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Vichnaya Pamyat! Memory Eternal! www.kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 612-789-8869




