80, died peacefully in his sleep on January 30, 2019, at his home in Blair, NE. He was born on March 5, 1938, to Frederick and Mae (Krauel) Snodgrass in Aberdeen, SD. He was raised in the Twin Cities area and graduated from Murray High School in St. Paul. Bill went on to attend St. Thomas University. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Naval Air Reserves from 1955 to 1965. e is survived by wife Lu Snodgrass of Blair, NE, and her 3 children; 14 grandchildren; brother Jim Snodgrass and sister Marge McEllistrem; and many other loving relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held March 23, 2019, from 1 pm -3 pm, at Josephs Grill banquet room, 140 S. Wabasha, St. Paul, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019