Age 98 Passed away on January 8, 2020 Lifelong resident of St. Paul and a member of Assumption Church where he was an altar server for 88 years. Bill graduated from St. Thomas College and was employed by Burlington Northern Railroad. He is survived by sister, Marie Michel; nieces, Connie Michel, Elizabeth (Tom) Pruett; nephews, John (Dixie) Michel and Joe (Sue) Michel. Special thanks to the caring staffs of HealthEast Hospice and Episcopal Church Homes. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Friday, January 17 at the Church of the Assumption, 51 West 7th Street, St. Paul. Private burial. Visitation at church ½ hour prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Little Sisters of the Poor.
Published in Pioneer Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020