William Thomas Age 83 Passed peacefully while surrounded by loving family, in Saint Paul, Minnesota on October 4th 2019. Preceded in death by infant son Brendan, parents William and Grace, sisters Patricia and Carol. Survived by wife Sharyn, sons Brian, Sean (Alison), grandchildren Shannon (Pete), Brian, Caitlin (Ben), Bill (Janique), Tom, great-grandsons Sean and Walter. William's daughter Debra (Martin) Gomez, Morgan and Jordan, sister Colleen (Glen) Kaufmann, brother James, many nieces and nephews. William was a production stage manager and actor on stage and in commercials. He retired from Hennepin County where he worked at the Home School in Minnetonka for many years. Service will be on Friday the 18th of October at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 1935 St. Clair Ave. at 11:00AM with visitation one hour prior to service. 651-645-1233
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019