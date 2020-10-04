1/1
William Vernon "Bill" FREDINE
Age 85, of St. Paul, MN Passed away suddenly on Monday, September 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Ruth Fredine, of St. Paul, his sister, Joanne Kurkowski, of Sunnyvale, CA, and his beloved wife of 58 years, Joyce (Koenig) Fredine. He is survived by his three daughters, Susan, Nancy and Karen, his only grandchild, Isabel Puziss, and many relatives and friends. A lifelong resident of the St. Paul area, Bill graduated from John A. Johnson High School in 1952, and attended the University of Minnesota before getting married and beginning work as a linesman for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. He worked for the phone company until his retirement in 1990. After retirement, he volunteered at the Planes of Fame Museum in Golden Valley and Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Maplewood, MN, where he was a member for over 40 years. Bill was an avid fan of old movies, big band music, airplanes and World War II. He was known for his humility, his gentle, generous nature and easy laugh. He was a selfless individual who put others first, particularly his family. He was a kind, loving man who will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be scheduled when it is safe to gather together to honor him. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lyngblomsten Care Center at 1415 Almond Ave. St. Paul, MN 55018. Communications are welcome at fredinefamily@gmail.com. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
6517761555
