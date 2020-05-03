Passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020 one day prior to his 94th birthday, in Woodbury, MN . He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Elizabeth (Bette), two daughters, Cathy (David) Steel and Barb (Gary) Golla, 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He was born in St. Paul and at the age of 17 he joined the Navy and served in the South Pacific during World War II. Upon returning to St. Paul, he finished business school in accounting and completed Continuing Management Education courses at the College of St. Thomas. While living in St. Paul, Bill was a member of Southview Country Club serving on the Board of Directors as Secretary/Treasurer. Bill worked for 38 years with Armour and Co. and it's subsequent parent company, Con Agra. He retired as Vice President Controller and Finance Officer of Con Agra Dairy and Food Oils Co. in Omaha, NE. Bill and Bette retired to Green Valley, AZ and spent 25 years enjoying golf. He served as an IRS volunteer in tax assistance programs. Bill was a faithful member of the Catholic Church. He served on many committees at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church and San Martin De Porres Catholic Church in Green Valley, AZ. They returned to MN to be closer to family in 2011. Services will be held for Bill when our world is healthier. Memorials preferred to Health East Hospice, 1700 University Ave. W., St. Paul, MN 55102 or donor's choice.











To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store