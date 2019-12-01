|
Blues/Soul Singer Legend Age 77, of St Paul Died Nov 19, 2019 peacefully in his sleep at home. Preceded in death by parents, John Henry Walker & Minnie Mae Gaston, brothers John & James Walker & Kelly DeWitt Gaston. Survived by loving wife Judy, 4 children Aaron, Johnny, Danielle & Michelle Walker, 2 grandchildren André Staples, Ashlyn Walker, 2 sisters Josephine Williams Cook, Atriene Finn, 3 stepchildren Keven (Carol) Becklin, Tamie Becklin, Amanda (Bud) Remer, 5 step grandchildren Dominick Johnson, Alec & Brandon Becklin, Cole & Ally Remer, 2 step great grandchildren Aiden & McKenna, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins & massive music family. His laughter & loving spirit & amazing voice will be deeply missed by many around the world. CELEBRATION OF LIFE will take place Sunday December 22, 2019 3-8pm at Minnesota Music Cafe 499 Payne Ave St Paul. Please no flowers, just come with memories & stories & share the music & love.
