ATTORNEY & BUSINESSMAN Passed away at age 93 on March 19, 2019. Preceded in death by loving wife, Roxanne and daughter, Carolyn. Survived by children, Deborah (Jeffrey) and James (Karen); grand children, Benjamin and Amelia. Graduate of St. Paul Central High School, University of Minnesota and William Mitchell College of Law. Flew as an AAF navigator during WWII. Operated a wholesale automobile and finance business until 1958. Then, forty years at Paper, Calmenson & Co. as President, Treasurer and CEO, retiring in 1999. Served as Chairman of the William Mitchell Board of Trustees, Treasurer and Trustee of the Saint Paul Foundation, and President of the Paper Foundations. He had been a member of many other boards and associations, including Children's Hospital, the Steel Institute and 1st Minnesota Federal Savings Bank. His particular enjoyment was being with family in both Minnesota and Arizona. Graveside service 1:00pm, WEDNESDAY, March 27, 2019 at MOUNT ZION CEMETERY, 1670 Payne Ave., St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Forman Scholarship Endowment at Mitchell/Hamline School of Law, 875 Summit Ave, St. Paul, MN 55105. Hodroff-Epstein 651-698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019