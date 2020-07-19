Age 75 of St. Paul Passed away on July 16, 2020. Preceded in death by son, Paul; daughter, Sharon; parents, Glennard and Lorraine. Survived by wife of 55 years, Mary; children, Michael, Julie, Teresa, Lolly, Willis Jr. "Choppers"; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Diane (Ray) Fridley, Shirley (Gary) Hammerschmidt, Linda Pieske; other relatives and friends. A special thank you to Roberto Caballero, Roy Lopshire, Nicholas Wicklund, Ome Zarate and Barron Chapman, Sr. Memorial Service 11AM Friday, July 24th at Bradshaw, 1078 Rice St., St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-489-1349