Age 87, of Hastings Passed away March 29th, 2019 Willis (Bill) was born on March 27, 1932 in Trempealeau, WI to Daniel and Ida (Norton) Harrington. He spent his childhood in Winona, MN. Bill served in the United States Navy from 1949 - 1952. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Ruby Hall, and his son Peter. Bill is survived by his children John Harrington, Janet Cherney (Tom), Mary Kay Wagner (John), Linda Kelly (Randy), Richard Harrington (Colleen). He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion Post 47, in Hastings, MN on April 28th, 2019 from 12:00-3:00 pm. A private family burial will be held at Fort Snelling.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019