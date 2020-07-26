Age 96 of North Branch Formerly of South St. Paul On Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Survived by sons, Roger and Dennis; grandchildren, Nickolas and Jaime. Preceded in death by her husband, Russell and brother, Donald Kurth. Visitation 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Funeral service 4:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Almelund. Due to Corvid 19, flowers cannot be accepted and the family wishes any donations be directed to The Special Olympics
in Wilma's name.