Mom passed away May 13th at the Woodbury Healthcare Center at the age of 88. She was preceded in death by her husband Delbert and mother Emma Tack. She is survived by her loving family and will be dearly missed especially listening to her infectious laughter. She was a devoted Christian and loving Mother. Memorial services will be held Tuesday May 21st at 11:00 am at Lifepoint Church, 2220 Edgerton St., Maplewood. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. with service at 11:00.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019
