Age 95 of Centerville, MN formerly of St. Paul, MN. Wilma grew up on the east side of St. Paul and was the oldest of 4 girls. She was a graduate of Harding High School. She went on to marry Norbert Holasz. They had a daughter, Diana. Norbert passed away in 1958. She then married Reuben "Jack" Olson in 1973. They spent their summers fishing and entertaining at the Cottage in Ashby, MN. Wilma was a proud employee of Burlington Northern Railroad. Wilma lived life to the fullest. She loved watching the MN Twins and MN Vikings and taking care of her granddaughter, Pamela and then the light of her life, her great-grandson Connor. She enjoyed entertaining friends and traveling, especially to Hawaii. She was always up for an adventure. She will be missed more than she could ever know. Wilma was preceded in death by parents William and Helen Davenport, sisters Audrey Van Dusartz, Joyce Crown and Patricia Nissen, husbands Norbert Holasz and Jack Olson. Special friend Doris Blakely. She is survived by daughter, Diana (Barclay) Anderson, grand daughter Pamela (Clay) Larson, great grandchildren Jeremy, Connor, Kelsey and Philip. Special friend Rita Arnold . Many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.









