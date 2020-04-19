Wilma L. DAVIS
Age 90 - Of Maplewood Passed away April 14, 2020 Survived by daughter, Sandi (Greg) Smith; grandchildren, Marty (Nina) Smith, Graham Smith and Jennifer Davis; four great-grandchildren, Kyle, Henry, Maggie and Thea; and sister, Sharon Palmer. Preceded in death by husband, Bill; daughter, Leslie; and special friend, Milt Willer. She loved sending cards to family, her Path of Grace family, and all her friends. Special thanks to the caring staff of New Harmony Care Center. Private family service at Roselawn Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.
