Patti passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on April 3, 2020 at the age of 65 after fighting a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents Wesley and Dorothy Brown and her brother Patrick Brown. She is survived by her husband Ferrolin Winston; siblings Mark (Mary), Heidi and Holly; and many nieces, nephews and many loving relatives and friends. Patti was a dedicated, caring and loving psychiatric nurse for 40 years at HCMC. She enjoyed spending time in her garden and with friends and relatives. Friends may pay your respects to Patti and the family on Wednesday, April 8th from 10:00 am until 12 Noon at the Spielman Mortuary. Graveside services at Elmhurst cemetery will be for family only. In accordance with Health Department regulations only 10 people will be allowed in the mortuary at any time. Please be respectful and limit your time in the mortuary. If you have a face mask we ask that you wear it while inside.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020