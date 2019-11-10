|
Age 85, formerly of Roseville, MN And Salinas, CA Wyman Lowell Ketterling was born December 14, 1933 to Edward & Gertrude (Lynde) Ketterling in Faulkton, SD. He was the youngest of 5 siblings; Robert, Iola, Darold & Ronald. Always curious about technology, he went into the Army after graduation from Faulkton H.S. and during the Korean War, taught soldiers electronics and how to operate & maintain radar sets. He married his sweetheart, Elaine (Richter) on March 23, 1958. Together they had 3 daughters, Kay (Joel) Addison, Carol (Kevin) Neff, Karen (John) Lee; granddaughters, Katrina, Kristen, Marisa, Karla & Meghan. He worked at Univac & Control Data as a computer engineer and numerous projects for the Army had him travel to Hawaii, Minnesota, Ohio, Washington D.C. and California. He also worked for Household Credit Services & IBM in Florida. He was very active as a volunteer alongside his wife, Elaine, on mission to Jamaica, Habitat for Humanity and Dorothy's Kitchen. He enjoyed going on cruises, sports on TV and blueberry pastries. We will miss his wit and sense of humor. He was preceded in death by wife, Elaine; sister, Iola Zundel; brothers, Robert, Ronald, Darold; and parents, Edward & Gertrude. Memorial service 11 AM Saturday, November 16 at ST. MICHAEL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1660 West County Rd. B, Roseville. Interment Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation at the church from 10-11 AM Saturday. At Wyman's request, please, no memorials. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
