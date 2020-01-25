|
Our mother, Yang Xiong Thao (YaajXyoojThoj) (Nam XwbfwbZaam YaajThoj), born on November 15, 1943 in Laos. Yang was one of twelve children of which many have passed. Her surviving siblings are NtsuabToogXyooj(Laos), TshuaPov Xyooj(Florida), PobTsuasXyooj (Thailand), VaabXyoojThoj (Nam Num Kim Thoj) (Florida), YerXyooj Lis (Nam NyajTxoovLis)(Wisconsin), andPaajXyoojVaaj (Nam ThojPovVaaj) (Wisconsin). In 1976, God delivered our family out of Laos to Moultrie, Georgia and then to Indianapolis, Indiana, before we settled in the Twin Cities in 1979. In Minneapolis, driven by their faith and commitment to ministry, our mother and father established the Hmong Christian Alliance Church, Hmong Assembly of God, VaajtswvHaivMoob, and the Hmong American Life Safety Foundation. On January 13, 2020, our mother peacefully left and joined our father and God in Heaven. Throughout her life, our mother always lived by her love for her family and her faith in God. She never failed to impart her great wisdom to her children, grandchildren, and great-grand children. Above all else, she was a compassionate and God-fearing woman. She lived her whole life according to God's will and doing God's work. Our mother was blessed with 60 descendants in her lifetime. Her twelve children and their spouses are: Phoua Thao (Txawjthiang Yang), Kum Yang (deceased in Laos),Kao Thao (Nom NpisVang), Thai VaamLeej Yang (Lou Thao), Patrick QhuaNplooj Thao (VilaiSriharatsa), Mana Thao (deceased in USA) (ShouaXiong), EnoseyTxawjTsaavThao (Meena Lee), Daniel TsomkoobThao (Kia Yang), JedediahVaamFuamThao (Anna Nou Lee), Sinai VaajceemThao, MosicrownMeejmomThao (Kue Yang), and Misalina Thao (Maurice Washington). She is also survived by 32 grandchildren, 7 grandchildren-in-law, and 16 great-grandchildren. Visitations will be held at Woodbury Lutheran Church, 7380 Afton Road, Woodbury, MN 55125 on January 31, 2020, 9am–9pm and February 1, 2020, 8am–11am. BaptismalVictory and Celebration of Eternal Life Service will be at 11am Saturday, February 1, 2020 following visitations. Interment/committal service will take place at Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55408.
Published in Pioneer Press from Jan. 25 to Jan. 30, 2020