Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
PRESENTATION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
1725 Kennard St at Larpenteur Ave
Maplewood, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
PRESENTATION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
1725 Kennard St at Larpenteur Ave
Maplewood, MN
Age 88 Formerly of Epernay, France Passed away at home in St. Paul on August 13, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Patrick. Survived by sister Genevieve Labruyere of St. Louis; children CH (COL) John J. Morris, USA, Ret (Kathy), William Morris, Patrick J. Morris Jr. 1SG, USA, Ret (Sevil), Joan Morris, Thomas Morris (John Davison) & Francis Morris; 8 grandchildren; and 4 great-grand-children. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 11:00 AM at PRESENTATION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1725 Kennard St at Larpenteur Ave, Maplewood, with Visitation starting at 10:00 AM. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery in North St. Paul immediately following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Presentation Church at the address above. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 25 to Sept. 8, 2019
