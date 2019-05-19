|
|
Age 94, of Cottage Grove, MN, passed away on Monday, May, 13, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Survived by daughter Helen (Ned) Hunter; daughter-in-law Joan Peper; sister-in-law Susan Haugen; brother-in-law Harold (Hal) Peper; grandchildren: Glen (Shari) Peper, Ann (Troy) Streeter, Heidi Hunter, Michael (Jenny) Hunter; great-grandchildren: Adam and Eric Conner, Courtney Peper, Avery and Ethan Streeter, Alexa Steele and Kelsey Hunter; many nieces and nephews and their children: Brenda Malinowski, Bob Ercolani, Tom Gagliardi and other friends, cousins, and former students. Preceded in death by her parents, Doris (Lally) and Orrin Haugen; her husband Wilfred "Bill" Peper and son William "Bill" Peper; siblings Gregory and Cecil Haugen, Susan Peterman; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Yvonne was a retired teacher of the South St. Paul school system, having taught elementary grades for 36 years in South St. Paul and Cannon Falls after beginning in a one-room school house in Cherry Grove, MN. She graduated from Zumbrota High School, received her bachelor's degree and completed coursework toward a master's degree through Winona State, and received National Science Foundation scholarships to programs at Rutger's (New Jersey) and St. Catherine's (St. Paul). She was a long-time member of Church of St. Rita in Cottage Grove. Thank you to Father Ron Kreul for his visits; to her wonderful friends and neighbors who helped her and watched over her for so many years; and to the staff and administrators at Woodbury Senior Living and St. Croix Hospice for their many kindnesses. Mass of Christian Burial will be at the Church of St. Rita, 8694 80th St. S., Cottage Grove at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 24, with visitation from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Private interment at St. Paul's Cemetery in Zumbrota. Memorials to Minnesota Humane Society, or to a .
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019