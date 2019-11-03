Home

Age 76, of St. Paul, MN Born December 26, 1942 at home in Richfield, MN. Died October 30, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Yvonne was a 1960 graduate of Rosevelt High School. Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Ann Leaf and her brother, Stanley. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Schivone; daughter, Dionne (Steven) Genz; grandchildren, Sophia and Magnus Genz; sister, Sharon Kennedy; brother, Darwin Leaf, as well as many nieces, nephews and godchildren. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5th at 11AM at Washburn-McReavy Hillside Chapel. Visitation Monday, Nov. 4th from 4PM to 8PM at Hillside Chapel as well as 1 hour prior to Tuesday's service. Memorials are preferred to Our Lady of Peace Home Care, or a . www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019
