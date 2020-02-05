Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
1414 N. Dale St.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne JARED
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne M. "Bonnie" (Peffer) JARED

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yvonne M. "Bonnie" (Peffer) JARED Obituary
Age 91 - Of St. Paul Passed away February 3, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, John "Jack"; sister, Charlene Lamson; and parents, Robert and Evelyn Peffer. Survived by children, Michelle (James) Bailey, Thomas (Ruth), Mark, and Lynn (David) Jensen; 11 grand children; 18 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Edward (Marge) Peffer; and sisters, Marlyss Petersen and Roberta (Lowell) Franklin. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Friday, February 7 at MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N. Dale St., St. Paul. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Cty Rd B, from 5-8 PM Thursday, and at the church from 9:30-10:30 AM Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvonne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -