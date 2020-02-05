|
|
Age 91 - Of St. Paul Passed away February 3, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, John "Jack"; sister, Charlene Lamson; and parents, Robert and Evelyn Peffer. Survived by children, Michelle (James) Bailey, Thomas (Ruth), Mark, and Lynn (David) Jensen; 11 grand children; 18 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Edward (Marge) Peffer; and sisters, Marlyss Petersen and Roberta (Lowell) Franklin. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Friday, February 7 at MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N. Dale St., St. Paul. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Cty Rd B, from 5-8 PM Thursday, and at the church from 9:30-10:30 AM Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 5, 2020