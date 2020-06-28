Yvonne M. ZEIMET
On June 25, 2020 Age 84 of St. Paul Preceded in death by husband, James; and infant grandson, Nicholas. Survived by sons, Jim (Terry), Mark & Joe; daughters, Patricia (Murray) Weiss & Jane (Scott) Teipel; loving grandmother of Brian (Erin), Curtis, Holly (Kate), Jaclyn (fiancee, Lukas), Matthew, Sara & Eric; sister of William Longtin; friends, Tom, Greg & Lulu. Time of Gathering Tuesday (June 30, 2020) from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. Interment Union Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Service
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
