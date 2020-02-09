|
Of Surprise, AZ Formerly of St. Paul, MN was taken from us on January 19, 2020. Bonnie passed quietly at her home with her husband John at her side after losing her battle with cancer. Bonnie was born 10/22/1934 in Saint Paul, Minnesota to James and Dolores Baldwin. Bonnie grew up in Saint Paul, she attended Johnson High School and Saint Cloud State University. Bonnie was a devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Bonnie was a very dedicated elementary school teacher for over 30 years. Bonnie's smile was contagious to those she met and will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Bonnie was preceded in death by her mother Dolores, father James, brother Bob and son David. Bonnie is survived by her husband John Redland, brothers Dick, Jerry and Tom, son Roger, along with 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. A memorial celebrating Bonnie's life will be held on February 15 at noon at Unitarian Universalist Church of Surprise, 17540 Avenue of the Arts, Surprise, AZ 85378.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020