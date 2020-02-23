|
Bloomington, MN Born August 28, 1937 in Tracy, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on February 12, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Florence Graham of Marshall, MN. Yvonne is survived by her daughters Jackie Ross (Scott Cowell) of River Falls, WI, Joy Rothe (Michael) of San Diego, CA, brother Robert Graham (Becky) of Albuquerque, NM, sister Lynda Paradis (Harlyn) of Burnsville, MN, nieces and nephews John Graham, Kevin Graham (Susan), Nanci Ann Linnenkohl (Paul), Michelle Carter (Jeff), Lance Paradis (Ann) and many great nieces and nephews. Yvonne graduated from Marshall High School in 1955, attended the Minnesota School of Business and retired after 35 years with the State of Minnesota beginning in Administrative Services at Southwest State University in Marshall, MN and the Department of Vocational Education in St. Paul. She was known for her dedication to her two daughters, her love of dogs and horses, and her independence and free spirit. Her enjoyment of horses culminated in 2016 with The Dressage Foundation's "Century Ride", an event when horse and rider equal or exceed the combined age of 100 years. She is the 265th person in North America to achieve this accomplishment. She is greatly loved and will be missed by her family and friends. Services have been held. Memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice House, St. Paul, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020