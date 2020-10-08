It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Zachary Hunter, a loving husband, father, son and brother. He was an x-ray technician and resident of Inver Grove Heights, MN who died unexpectedly on October 3, 2020 at the age of 31. Zachary is survived by his wife of 6 years, Cara; and son, Toni; his brother, Adam Hunter; sisters, Kelsey and Abigail Horner; parents, James (Michele) Hunter and Deborah (Kevin Lovgren) Harvey; grandparents, Edna Mae Hunter, Darrell and Maureen Harvey; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Vernel Hunter. Private family service to be held at the Cremation Society located at 1979 Old Hudson Rd, St. Paul, MN, on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Reception for family and friends to be held immediately following at 12:30 pm. Due to COVID, limit of 60 people at any given time and masks are mandatory.









