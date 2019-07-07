|
Known for her warm smile, welcoming heart, concern for others and devotion to her family and her students, Zelda Ginsburg Straus died peacefully in southern California on July 4, 2019, at the age of 92. Zelda was a lifelong resident of St. Paul, until she moved to Laguna Woods, California in 2007. Born October 11, 1926 to Leslie and Rose (Schachtman) Ginsburg, she graduated from Humboldt High School, the University of Minnesota (elementary education) and St. Thomas College (MS special education). She was married to the love of her life, Stanley Straus, for almost 65 years. Zelda and Stan had four children: Daniel, Neal, Mark and Nan. Zelda and Stan attended Temple of Aaron Synagogue for 60 years, where Zelda taught Sunday school for several years. She was also active in Hadassah. Her life's career was teaching in the primary grades, and she poured her heart and soul into that work for 35 years. Zelda also volunteered as a puppeteer for PACER Centers to help prevent child abuse. As "Rainbow the Clown," she helped uplift children in the hospital, in school-based drug/alcohol abuse prevention programs, at the battered women's shelter, and in educational settings for English language learners. No one ever left her home hungry and without a food care package. She loved music and reading. Zelda was preceded in death by her parents; husband Stan; son Daniel; sister Ruth (and Saul) Weinberg, and in-laws Max and Jeanette Kurnow. She is survived by son, Neal (Laura) Straus of Dillon MT; son, Mark Straus of Long Beach CA; daughter, Nan (Ronald) Falk of Forest Falls CA; five grandchildren: Benjamin (Emily Rice) Straus of Crystal MN, Zachary Straus of Middletown RI, Alexander (Sonja) Straus of Shanghai China, Leslie Falk of Independence MN and Aaron Falk of Glendale AZ; and 3 great-grandchildren. Funeral service WEDNESDAY, July 10, 11 a.m. at TEMPLE OF AARON, 616 Mississippi River Blvd., St. Paul MN. Memorials are suggested to the Stanley and Zelda Straus Fund at the Jewish Community Center of St. Paul, 1370 St. Paul Avenue, 55116, or the donor's favorite charity. Shiva: Sholom Home East, 740 Kay Ave., St. Paul MN (Wed. 7 PM). Hodroff-Epstein 651-698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press from July 7 to July 8, 2019