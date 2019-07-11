Home

Zelpha B. (Griswold) HAUG


1930 - 2019
Zelpha B. (Griswold) HAUG Obituary
Forever chasing the sun. Zelpha "Zel" B. Haug (Griswold), a native of Cavalier County, ND, died at her daughter's home in Arden Hills, MN on July 8, 2019, at the age of 88. Zel was born August 13, 1930 to Milton and Beatrice (Brudahl) Griswold on a farm in Cavalier County, ND. She attended Loam #4 for Grades 1-8 and graduated from Langdon High School. She taught school in a one room school house for two years before marrying Ordean A. Haug. She lived the last 53 years of her life in Shoreview, MN (37 years on Floral Drive W. and the last six years at Scandia Shores). Zel enjoyed traveling and spending time in nature. Whenever she had the chance, she was outside enjoying the sunshine. She had a strong spirit and loved to laugh. She will be greatly missed! She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Beatrice (Brudahl) Griswold and her brother Kenneth Griswold. She is survived by her children Terry Haug (Luana) and Karen Haug (Michael Grimstad); her grandchildren Jesse Haug, Jacob Young-Haug (Elsbeth), Carly Path (Michael) and Anna Haug; her great grandchildren Sade and Caius; her honorary daughter Tammy Swope (Lawrence) and many friends! At Zel's request there will be no public memorial or funeral service. She asked for a small memorial service with only the immediate family. Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home of Shoreview, MN will be in charge of the arrangements. The family would like memorials in her honor to be sent to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in Pioneer Press from July 11 to July 14, 2019
