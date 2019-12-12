|
|
ADELL "CAROL" ABERCROMBIE
Carol Abercrombie passed away peacefully on the evening of December 5, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born on August 11, 1926 in Kelseyville, CA to Seth and Ruth Waite. On March 17, 1946 she married Lee Abercrombie of Lakeport, CA. They made their home in Lake County, where Betty and John were born. In 1951 Lee went to work at Masonite so they moved to Ukiah, where Dean was born. In early 1952 they purchased a house on Oak Knoll Road which she still owns today. Lee passed away in 2006, and in 2013 Carol moved to Mountain View Assisted Living.
Carol was predeceased by her parents, Ruth and Seth; sister, Wilda Delaney, and brother, John Waite.
She is survived by daughter, Betty Cleveland, of WA and sons, John, (MaryAnne) of Manteca, and Dean, of Fairfield. Also surviving are grandsons, Chad and Dana Cleveland, Ben and Mike Abercrombie; granddaughters, Shannon Abercrombie and Kelly Roseberry; nine great grandchildren; her sister, Jo Ann (Doyle) Brixie; and eight nieces and nephews.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held at Kelseyville Cemetery on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
The family would like to thank Mountain View Assisted Living for the excellent care they gave Mom for the past six years.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or Visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Dec. 12, 2019