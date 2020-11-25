Adrian Robert Bartley Wallace



Adrian Robert Bartley Wallace was born December 14, 1944 in Norfolk, England. He died on November 12, 2020, in Ukiah, CA. as a result of a series of strokes. He was currently residing at the "Redwood Cove Care Home". Adrian had a happy childhood growing up in Humboldt Co. in the small town of Redway, CA. He attended South Fork High School in Miranda which was the same school his Father and Uncles attended as well as his siblings and later his nephews. He had a passion for the ocean all his life. He spent many happy hours fishing and camping at Shelter Cove and in the Fort Bragg area, with his family and friends. Adrian loved the outdoors and relished the time he spent there. His hobbies included hunting and fishing. In later years Adrian became an avid gardener and kept his family well supplied with his home grown produce. He was also a great cook and enjoyed replicating his Mother's " famous " potato salad. Adrian and Pat lived in Boonville for a few years before moving to Ukiah. Adrian was a hard working family man. He started " World Carpet Cleaning" now "World services, Inc." He became a general contractor who was proficient at floor installation and cleaning up water and smoke damage. In February 1968, Adrian married his dearly loved wife Patricia Dawn Moore. They had 2 beautiful daughters Tena Wallace and her children John Doering and Amanda Stewart (husband Kevin} Adrian's great- grandchildren Emilee, Clayton, Alaina and Natalie. Daughter Cherise Wallace Stewart (husband Adam). He is also survived by his sister Laraine Kendall and her daughter, Adrian's niece Stephanie Kendall Crane (husband Kevin). His brother Tom Wallace (wife Wendie) and his sons, Adrian's nephews Brent Wallace (fiancé Kaelyn), Brandon Wallace (wife Maria) and great nephew Grant Wallace. He was preceded in death by his dear parents William Bartley and Ena Joyce Wallace as well as by his brother-in-law Leroy Kendall. Adrian also leaves behind many friends who loved him deeply. A memorial service will be held on December 19,2020 at 2pm. It will be virtual if you care to attend please send your email to pat.wallace3900@gmail.com and a code will be given you.