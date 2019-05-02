













Aiden Christopher Dawe, 13, of Ukiah passed away at his home on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Aiden was born September 28, 2005 in Ukiah.





Aiden was in the 8th grade. He loved to flip on a trampoline, work out with weights, loved to





listen to music and loved camping.





Aiden is survived by his father and





mother Christopher & Lucia Dawe, brother Benjamin Dawe, grandparents Anita Harpe and Herbie & Wonnell Dawe,





numerous aunts,





uncles and cousins. Aiden was preceded in death by his grandfather Daniel Harpe.





A memorial service will be held on





Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Eversole Mortuary. The family prefers memorial donations in Aiden's name to the Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County.