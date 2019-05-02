Ukiah Daily Journal Obituaries
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
Memorial service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Aiden Christopher Dawe, 13, of Ukiah passed away at his home on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Aiden was born September 28, 2005 in Ukiah.


Aiden was in the 8th grade. He loved to flip on a trampoline, work out with weights, loved to


listen to music and loved camping.


Aiden is survived by his father and


mother Christopher & Lucia Dawe, brother Benjamin Dawe, grandparents Anita Harpe and Herbie & Wonnell Dawe,


numerous aunts,


uncles and cousins. Aiden was preceded in death by his grandfather Daniel Harpe.


A memorial service will be held on


Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Eversole Mortuary. The family prefers memorial donations in Aiden's name to the Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County.

Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on May 2, 2019
